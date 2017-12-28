Samsung Heavy on track to beat 2017 shipbuilding sales target

DECEMBER 28, 2017 — Yonhap news agency reports shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries as saying that it is set to clinch a deal worth 210 billion won (US$195 million) to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier for an undisclosed foreign shipping company.

Samsung Heavy expects to ink a contract for the 180,000 cu.m ship by the end of this month.

Yonhap notes that if the deal is signed as planned, Samsung Heavy will have won orders this year to build 28 ships worth $6.9 billion, beating its target of $6.5 billion.