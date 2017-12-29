California issues reminder on biofouling management

DECEMBER 29, 2017 — In a letter sent yesterday, the California State Lands Commission reminds shipping agents to advise vessels arriving at California ports of the state's biofouling management requirements.

Vessels are subject to California’s biofouling management requirements as follows: New Vessels: Upon delivery on or after January 1, 2018; Existing Vessels: Upon completion of the first regularly scheduled out-of-water maintenance on or after January 1, 2018

Biofouling management requirements include a Biofouling Management Plan, a Biofouling Record Book, Biofouling management of wetted surfaces and niche areas

All vessels that arrive at California ports must submit the Marine Invasive Species Program Annual Vessel Reporting Form once annually at least 24 hours in advance of the first arrival of each calendar year.

The submission requirement starts anew on January 1, 2018

Ballast Water Management Report: All vessels that arrive at California ports must submit the Ballast Water Management Report at least 24 hours prior to arrival at each port call in California.

