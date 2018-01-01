Korean shipyards raise their sales targets

The Egina FPSO is being built by SHI under a $3 billion contract The Egina FPSO is being built by SHI under a $3 billion contract

JANUARY 1, 2018 — South Korean shipbuilders have sharply raised their order targets for 2018, reports the Yonhap news agency.

Yonhaps cites its sources as saying that Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (HHI) is targeting $13.2 billion worth of new orders this year, up 76 percent on its 2017 target of $7.5 billion. Actual orders for HHI in 2017 were worth a total $10 billion.

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) aims to win $7.7 billion worth of new orders in  2018, up 18 percent from 2017's $6.5 billion target. Actual orders in 2017 came in at $6.9 billion.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) set its annual order target for 2018 at over $5 billion, reports Yonhap. In 2017, it won $2 billion in new orders.

Back in 2013, SHI won one of the largest newbuild contracts ever, securing a $3 billion order to build the Egina Floating Production, Offloading and Storage (FPSO) vessel for Nigeria. The FPSO, which is 330m x 61m x 34m, can hold 2.3 million bbl of oil, left for Nigeria from its Geoje shipyard on October 31, 2017. It is expected to arrive in Nigeria after a three-month journey from South Korea. A joint venture formed between SHI and a local Nigeria company called SHI-MCI has been fabricating the topsides for the FPSO since June 2015. The Egina FPSO is expected to be commissioned and delivered in the second half of 2018.

 

Want more? Subscribe now!

Related items

More in this category: « NASSCO Norfolk wins Navy contract worth potential $98 million
back to top
Back to the top
Home