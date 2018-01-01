Korean shipyards raise their sales targets

JANUARY 1, 2018 — South Korean shipbuilders have sharply raised their order targets for 2018, reports the Yonhap news agency.

Yonhaps cites its sources as saying that Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. is targeting US$13.2 billion worth of new orders this year, up 76 percent on its 2017 target of $7.5 billion. Actual orders in 2017 were worth a total $10 billion.

Samsung Heavy Industries aims to win $7.7 billion worth of 1n 2018y up 18 percent from 2017's $6.5 billion target.Actual orders in 2017 came in at $6.9 billion.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. set its annual order target for 2018 at over $5 billion, reports Yonhap. In 2017, it won $2 billion in new orders.