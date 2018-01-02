GasLog orders LNGC with X-DF propulsion

JANUARY 2, 2018 — Monaco headquartered GasLog Ltd. today reported that it has ordered a newbuild 180,000 cubic meter vessel with X-DF propulsion from shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries that is scheduled to deliver in the third quarter of 2019.

Winterthur Gas & Diesel's X-DF low-speed dual-fuel engines use the lean burn Otto combustion process with low-pressure gas admission and micro-pilot ignition.

Gaslog says that the vessel is currently unchartered but its early delivery means that it is expected to deliver into a strong LNG shipping market.

Paul Wogan, Chief Executive Officer of GasLog Ltd., commented, "I am very pleased to announce this expansion in our fleet. We have secured this vessel at a very attractive cost and she will be equipped with the latest propulsion and cargo containment technology which will result in highly competitive unit freight costs. The vessel is expected to deliver into a strong LNG shipping market which, according to our estimates, will be short of capacity by the winter of 2019/2020."