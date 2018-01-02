South Korea detains second ship suspected of sanctions breaking

Detention of Koti follows earlier detention of Lighthouse Winmore (above)

JANUARY 2, 2018 — South Korea has detained another Chinese-owned vessel suspected of supplying oil to North Korea in breach of UN sanctions.

Korean media report that the Panamanian-flagged products tanker Koti is being searched by the authorities at the South Korean port of Pyeongtaek-Dangjin.

This follows the earlier detention of the Hong Kong registered Lighthouse Winmore (see earlier story).

According to the Equasis data base, the 2008 built Koti is an 8,008 dwt oil products tanker whose ISM manager is Dalian Grand Shipping of Dalian, China. Its registered owner, Koti Corporation, gives its address as care of Harmonized Resources Shipping Management Co Ltd, Hong Kong, China. Harmonized Resources is shown as the vessel's ship manager/commercial manager