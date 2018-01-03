Austal wins order for 49 m cat for French Polynesia

JANUARY 3, 2018 — Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) closed out 2017 by booking an AU$30 million (about US$23.5 million) contract to design and build a 49 m high-speed passenger catamaran for a long-standing client, French Polynesia's leading commercial ferry operator, SNC Aremiti (part of Groupe Degage).

Groupe DegageThe cat will be the fifth vessel the shipbuilder has delivered to French Polynesia since 2002. Austal has previously designed and built four vessels for Groupe Degage: two 69 m monohull cruise ships, a 56 m vehicle passenger catamaran ferry, and an 80 m vehicle passenger catamaran ferry.

The design features seating capacity for 620 passengers and garage space for up to 30 motorbikes, small vehicles and cargo. With a top speed of 36 knots, the vessel will be fitted with Austal's Ride Control System to improve seakeeping and provide greater passenger comfort on the Papeete – Moorea route.

The vessel will be designed in Australia and construction of the vessel will commence at Austal Philippines shipyard during 2018, with delivery scheduled for July 2019.

"This contract not only continues a successful relationship between Austal and SNC Aremiti but further confirms the company's leadership position in the international high-speed ferry market" Austal CEO, David Singleton said. "Austal has always been an export-focused company. We have sold ships to every corner of the globe this year including Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Norway, the Canary Islands and now Tahiti. I am confident that we will continue to build on the success of 2017 for an even better 2018."

"This order from SNC Aremiti caps off an incredibly successful year for our international commercial ferry business. We have added eight new vessels, worth more than AU$380 million, to our order book in the past 12 months, including two trimarans of 117 m in length and a 109 mcatamaran. We also recently signed an MOU with JR Kyushu of Japan for an 80 m trimaran." said Austal VP Sales & Marketing, Ben Marland.