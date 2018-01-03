Adoption of LNG as a marine fuel accelerates

JANUARY 3, 2018 — Amsterdam headquartered Titan LNG says that adoption of LNG as marine fuel significantly accelerated in 2017, setting the stage for a push beyond the tipping point.

The order book for LNG-powered ships grew substantially last year, the LNG bunkering infrastructure is maturing and, says Titan LNG, the pricing of LNG has become structurally competitive versus MGO.

"In 2017 around 11% of all newbuild contracts were LNG powered ships, a trend that we expect to continue during 2018," says Titan LNG. "Shipowners are facing a choice with 2020 approaching: run on MGO, HFO with scrubbers, or go for LNG."

