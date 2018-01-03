Tuco Marine books another order from fish farming industry

JANUARY 3, 2018 — Faaborg, Denmark, headquartered Tuco Marine closed 2017 with the sale of another of its ProZero workboats to the Norwegian fish farming industry.

The 11 m ProZero boat has been ordered through subsidiary, ProZero Norge AS by Emilsen Fisk AS and has been tailored to its specific requirements. It will be used for passenger transport at the Emilsen Fisk AS breeding plant off Rørvik.

Tuco says that the vessel's sleek and deep V-bottom secures a comfortable ride and exceptional seakeeping capabilities – all-important qualities if the crew is to arrive at the facility rested and ready .

"Seakeeping capability, efficiency and comfort are some of the most sought-after parameters for modern, fast work boats," says Tuco Marine managing director Jonas Pedersen. "Consequently, we focus strongly on these qualities in our ProZero range of fast boats for professional users – even though it counteracts to a certain extent our stated ambition of offering boats that save as much fuel as possible. A deep V-bottom simply requires more power than a flat, but what we gain is the safe and comfortable ride that our customers seek. Instead, we obtain fuel savings through innovative solutions and weight savings".

The boat is equipped with diesel heating, dual VHF, radar, 12" touch multi-screen, AIS, shore power supply, Navtex equipment, air-suspended driver's seat and toilet with access from the aft deck.

The vessel is made from composite materials and is equipped with aluminum railings. Smart material selection contributes to the desired weight reductions and ensures low maintenance and superior strength.

Thanks to its low weight and an inboard Volvo Penta diesel engine, the vessel can achieve speeds of more than 30 knots.