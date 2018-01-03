NETSCo launches new corporate branding

JANUARY 3, 2018—Naval architectural and marine engineering firm NETSCo, with offices in Cleveland, OH, and Tampa, FL, has launched new corporate branding and a website redesign. This new identity package is strong and distinctive with improved positioning to differentiate NETSCo from competitors in the North American marketplace.

“We have grown our business significantly over the last several years and our brand relaunch represents our transformation into some new and evolving markets in the maritime industry,” said Rich Mueller, President. “Today, NETSCo offers ship owners and operators, as well as port and terminal management, everything they need to run their business more successfully and efficiently. It is important for our brand and website to reflect the company as it is today and to showcase the tremendous value we bring to our clients.”