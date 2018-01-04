TMS Cardiff Gas orders LNG carrier with X-DF propulsion

JANUARY 4, 2018 — Athens, Greece-headquartered TMS Cardiff Gas has signed a contract with South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the construction of one 174,000 m3 LNG carrier with an option for a second vessel.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2020, when she will enter into a seven year time charter contract with Total Gas & Power Chartering, Limited.

The vessel will be built to the highest industry specifications and will have X-DF propulsion, Winterthur Gas & Diesel's X-DF low-speed dual-fuel engines use the lean burn Otto combustion process with low-pressure gas admission and micro-pilot ignition.

Christos Economou, founder of TMS Cardiff Gas, commented: "We are delighted to secure a new long-term time charter with Total, one of the leading global energy companies. Total is an important customer for TMS Cardiff Gas and we look forward to providing them with first class LNG shipping services as they continue to expand their LNG activities."