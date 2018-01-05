Vard wins contract to build all electric car/passenger ferry

JANUARY 5, 2018 — Vard has secured a contract for the construction of a car and passenger ferry for Norwegian public transportation provider Boreal that features a fully electrical battery solution for continuous electric operation.

Specially designed for environmentally friendly operations in the Norwegian fjords, the 74 m x 14.2 m ferry has been designed by Multi Maritime and will have a total capacity of up to 60 cars and 199 passengers and crew.

Mr. Roy Reite, CEO and Executive Director of Vard, said: "We are delighted to welcome Boreal as a new client to Vard, and look forward to building the battery-powered ferry, in which we can utilize our strong expertise in battery technology for efficient and environmentally friendly vessels."

The hull of the vessel will be built by the Vard Braila shipyard in Romania. Delivery of the ferry is scheduled from the Vard Brevik shipyard in Norway in third quarter 2019. It will commence operations in Norway from January 2020,