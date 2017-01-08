Modutech Marine delivers first of 24 Cummins powered tugs to Navy

JANUARY 8, 2017 — Modutech Marine Inc., Tacoma, WA, last month delivered the first of 24 tugs, designated Work Boat Medium, to the Navy. The others will follow at regular intervals through to December 2019.

The 30 ft x 15 ft vessels have a 5.5 ft draft and have been developed by John Myers of Seattle, WA, headquartered naval architectural firm Hockema & Whalen Associates.

To handle some heavy pushing, the vessels are powered by a pair of Cummins QSL 9 diesels each delivering 285 HP continuous duty. The engines will turn nozzled 39 x 36 inch propellers through ZF W325 gears with 3:1 reduction.

Triple shutter-type rudders are mounted behind each propeller. The combined 570 HP will give the 30-foot tugs a 17,500-pound bollard pull. Between jobs, the boats will be capable of nine-knot speeds.

Tankage will include a 400-gallon fuel tank.

On deck, a 400-pound davit can be moved to port or starboard mounts as required. A pair of Bloom deck winches are mounted forward, port and starboard, so as to function with a pair of cheek blocks mounted alongside the pilothouse for making up to a barge with the push knees.

Wide side decks provide a safe work space for the deckhand. A towing bitt is mounted on the after deck. Heavy bollards are mounted on both sides for mooring and for working barges or other equipment. Lifting pad eyes are built into the tugs' structure.

D-Rubber fendering surrounds the hull, including the chine, and is mounted on the push knees that extend below the waterline.

The wheelhouse has overhead windows for working alongside ships.