Ludovic Renou is new President of CMA CGM America

JANUARY 9, 2018 — Container shipping giant CMA CGM appointed Ludovic Renou as President of CMA CGM America, effective January 1, 2018. He will lead CMA CGM's U.S. team from its headquarters in Norfolk, VA, and succeeds Marc Bourdon, who served as the U.S. president for four years and has moved to Shanghai to manage CMA CGM's operation in China.

Renou has more than 20 years of experience in shipping, global logistics and executive management, and has built a distinguished career with CMA CGM. He began as a line manager and advanced to leadership roles with assignments in China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and India.

Renou earned his master's degree in international business from the Universite du Littoral in Dunkirk, France. He is recognized for his ability to promote collaboration and teamwork and develop solutions to challenging issues.

As the head of CMA CGM America, Renou will lead an organization of over 900 associates managing annual volumes well over two million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units).

On arrival in Norfolk, Renou said, "The energy and enthusiasm for the company and our customers is immediately evident. The positive recognition and awards from our U.S. customers speak to the team's professionalism and capability, and I'm excited by the drive to continually improve our performance. It's truly a privilege to lead the U.S. team."

CMA CGM America is the U.S. agency for CMA CGM. With 34 weekly services calling on 15 ports, CMA CGM America has steadily expanded its service offerings and focused on customers' needs to grow the U.S. business. The Ocean Alliance, which is powered by CMA CGM, boasts the best transit times for significant transpacific and transatlantic routings and recently announced its Day Two service network.

CMA CGM America has over 650 employees in Norfolk as well as offices in East Rutherford, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and Newport Beach.

The CMA CGM Group offers complete transportation, shipping and terminal services with a presence in 160 countries. Its 489 vessels call more than 420 ports on five continents, and in 2016, the Group carried 15.6 million TEUs.

The acquisition of APL has propelled the CMA CGM Group to a leading market share position in the U.S.