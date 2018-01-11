PrimeServ and Arkas ink Engine Management Concept agreement

New agreement is for the maintenance of the 2,586 TEU container carrier, MCC Mandalay

JANUARY 11, 2018 — MAN PrimeServ, MAN Diesel & Turbo's after-sales division, has signed an Engine Management Concept (EMC) maintenance contract with Arkas Shipping and Transport, operator of Turkey's largest containership fleet with 50 vessels.

The new agreement is for the maintenance of the 2,586 TEU container carrier, MCC Mandalay. It covers the provision of spare parts, maintenance management and the servicing of the vessel's MAN B&W 6G60ME main engine, in collaboration with Arkas' on-board crew.

Under the terms of the contract, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Copenhagen will deliver maintenance management and spare parts, while other MAN PrimeServ hubs will take care of the service provision for the engines.

Ali Ibrahim Kontaytekin, General Manager of Arkas Fleet, and Jens Seeberg, Head of Retrofit – Upgrade & Engine Management – PrimeServ Copenhagen, praised the cooperation between Arkas Shipping and MAN PrimeServ and stated that they view the agreement as a step towards an even closer collaboration between the two companies in the future.

The EMC is a tailor-made service model that is customized to suit individual customer's requirements. Operating on a fixed budget, MAN PrimeServ takes care of equipment, planned and unplanned maintenance, the dispatching of personnel, and the provision of spare parts, .