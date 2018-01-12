Fincantieri to offer FREMM based frigate for Navy's FFG (X) program

Fincantieri Marine Group will use the FREMM‐FFG as the reference design vessel for its bid for the U.S. Navy's FFG (X) program

JANUARY 12, 2018 — Fincantieri Marine Group plans to compete for the U.S. Navy's next generation FFG(X) frigate program with a design based on the FREMM frigate, in service with the Italian Navy since 2012.

Fincantieri Marine Group is the shipbuilder for the Lockheed Martin led team that builds the Freedom variant LCS, so its choice of the FREMM as a parent craft design for the FFG (X) further underlines the fact that U.S. Navy is now looking for the FFG (X) to be a lot more than an upgunned LCS

Fincantieri will lead an industry team that will include Gibbs & Cox (another member of the Lockheed Martine LCS team) and Trident Maritime Systems, to design and build the multi‐mission ships capable of conducting anti‐surface, antisubmarine, and electronic warfare and air defense operations.

As design partner, Gibbs & Cox, will leverage its experience modifying proven hull, mechanical and electrical systems to U.S. Navy standards, while Trident Maritime Systems will serve as the electric and propulsion system integrator with responsibility for designing, specifying and integrating these ship systems and components.

"We've assembled a world‐class team of partners to customize to American design standards and deliver an advanced, flexible and highly reliable ship to the U.S. Navy for their current and future needs," said Francesco Valente, president and CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group. "Our American shipyards are tailor‐made for building small surface combatants and we have a strong, established and reliable U.S. supply chain."

According to Fincantieri, the FREMM, is "the most capable and modern off‐the‐shelf frigate available in the world for the range of capabilities required by the U.S. Navy."

FincantierI is building ten FREMMs for the Italian Navy, six of which have been delivered and have already accumulated 30,000 hours and 200,000 nautical miles in real‐world operations.

The Fincantieri‐led team would construct the FFG(X) ships at its American shipyards, including Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) in Marinette, WI, which was modernized for serial production in order to build the U.S. Navy's Littoral Combat Ship (LCS).

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups and operates in the United States through its subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG) which serves government customers, including the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, with its three shipyards (Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and Fincantieri ACE Marine) all located in the Great Lakes Region:

Gibbs & Cox, Inc. has been responsible for delivering designs and engineering for nearly 7,000 new construction ships including current surface combatants such as the Oliver Perry Class frigates, Arleigh Burke Class destroyers, and the Freedom Class variant of the Littoral Combat Ship.

Trident Maritime Systems is a leading turnkey provider of cryogenic insulation, joiner, HVAC, and power, propulsion and controls solutions. Its systems integration capabilities cover the mechanical and electrical systems within commercial and naval vessels.