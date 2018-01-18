VIDEO: Baleària reports progress on LNG fueled smart ferry duo

JANUARY 18, 2018 – In a presentation at the International Tourism Fair in Madrid, Spain, ferry operator Baleària today gave an update on the two LNG fueled vessels that it has under construction at Italian shipbuilder Cantiere Navale Visenti.

The first of the two smart ships, to be called Hypatia de Alejandria, is expected to begin serving the Balearic Islands at the beginning of 2019.

Baleària Chaiman Adolfo Utor, said that the company's commitment to the environment "is a strategic line for the company based on the use of liquified natural gas and other clean energies as well as fleet ecoefficiency."

He noted that use of LNG fuel helps reduce carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) by 30% and nitrogen oxide (NOx) by 85%, in addition to eliminating sulfur and particle emissions.

"The use of this environmentally-friendly fuel will have an immediate impact on air quality and the greenhouse effect," said Utor.

Besides their dual fuel LNG engines, with an output of 20,600 kW, the ships will be equipped with photovoltaic panels, LED lighting and trim control, among other features.

Baleària is investing EUR 200 million euros in the ships, which will have identical characteristics:186.5 meters long with a maximum speed of 24 knots and the capacity for 810 people, 2,100 linear meters of cargo and 150 vehicles.

"We're working on two smart ships with digitized onboard services as added value to make our trips unique experiences," said Utor.

The ships will provide services that include pet video surveillance, mobile access to onboard services and á-la-carte digital entertainment.

The main engines have already been installed in the first of the ferries, and the hull is nearly complete with the tanks set to be installed in the next few weeks.

Prior to his presentation, Mr. Utor and the Director of Wholesale Marketing for Iberia at Gas NaturaL Fenosa, Joaquín Mendiluce, signed bunkering supply contract for the LNG that will fuel the ships in that will have an initial term of 10 years.

Baleària is a pioneer in the use of liquified natural gas: its ferry Abel Matutes has now been operating for a number of months with the first LNG fueled auxiliary engine in Spain while stationed at the ports of Palma and Barcelona.