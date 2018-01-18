BAE San Diego awarded $34.7 million Navy contract

JANUARY 18, 2018 — BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, California, is being awarded a $34,786,558 firm fixedprice delivery order under a multiple award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract (N00024-16-D-4416) for a special selected restricted availability (SSRA) on the Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser USS Cape St. George (CG 71), homeported in San Diego, California.

This delivery order for a SSRA will cover depot-level maintenance, alterations, and modifications that will update and improve the ship's military and technical capabilities. The order includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the contract to $35,055,181.

Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by January 2019.

Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,036,784; and fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,749,774 will be obligated at time of award and $28,036,784 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The order was competitively procured via previously awarded multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts, with two offers received.

The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.