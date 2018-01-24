Ferry operators opt for Imtra equipment for key projects

Imtra is supplying a wide range of lighting products plus NorSap 1500 Helm chairs for new Seastreak ferry on order at Gulf Craft

JANUARY 24, 2018 — New Bedford, MA, based Imtra, a leading marine products manufacturer and importer, reports that it is involved in a number of large ferry projects. These include a six vessel refit program for the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) and a new 150-foot fast ferry being built for Seastreak LLC Atlantic Highlands, NJ.

The TXDOT has contracted Southwest Shipyards, Channelview, TX, to refurbish six ferries deployed on its Port Aransas and Galveston-Port Bolivar routes and has selected the Colorlight CL25-11 high-output HMI searchlight from Imtra for the vessels.

The searchlight's focusable beam from 4-20 degrees allows it to be adjusted to a narrow beam for distance and wide spread for flood illumination. It also provides continuous rotation on both axes and no hard stops.

Due to the demanding conditions in which the ferries operate over relatively short distances, the CL25 is capable of illuminating the entire crossing, making it invaluable for the crew.

As we reported in September, Seastreak has commissioned a new Incat Crowther designed 600 passenger catamaran from Franklin, LA, shipbuilder Gulf Craft that will be the highest passenger capacity USCG K-class high-speed ferry in the U.S. At 35-knots the new ferry will provide service between Wall Street and Monmouth County, New Jersey in under 40 minutes.

For this project, Imtra is supplying CLite2 searchlights, NorSap 1500 Helm chairs, LED lighting in all passenger areas, IS15 utility lights in the engine room and Ventura LED lights in the wheelhouse.

In addition, Imtra is providing Offshore series LED deck lights for various external lighting applications.

"Our ferry clients must operate effectively and efficiently in some of the most demanding conditions in our country," said Alex Larsen, vice president of commercial sales, Imtra. "Whether relying on our searchlights for safe passage at sea, LED deck lights for safe passenger embarkation or our interior LED lights for passenger comfort, the crew of these vessels need their equipment to function flawlessly. We are proud to be selected by the Texas Department of Transportation and Seastreak Ferries to fulfill their safety and aesthetic lighting requirements."