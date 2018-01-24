Royal Caribbean employees get an $80 million surprise bonus

JANUARY 24, 2018 — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) says that a record setting year will translate into a surprise financial reward for each of its 66,000 employees.

After announcing RCL had achieved its three-year Double-Double goal of doubling earnings per share and recording a double-digit return on invested capital, the company today told employees they will be thanked for their contribution with individual salary bonuses of five percent.

Employees will receive equity awards equal to five percent of their 2017 salaries in an $80 million program called the "Thank You, Thank You Bonus." The awards, which vest over three years, will go to all employees – shipboard and shoreside, full-time and part-time, domestic and overseas. Corporate officers, however, are excluded.

In addition to the five percent equity awards, the company will contribute to the Crew Welfare Fund for upgrades to crew living and recreational areas.

"Exceptional results require exceptional effort," said Richard D. Fain, RCL's chairman and CEO. "Reaching the Double-Double required remarkable focus and discipline from our employees, and they delivered."

"We want to thank every one of our people for the hard work that got us to today's announcement, and give them a stake in our success going forward," he added.