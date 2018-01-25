BASSnet’s first implementation in oil platform market

JANUARY 25, 2018 — ERP software solution provider BASS, Lysaker, Norway, reports that it has implemented six modules from its BASSnet Fleet Management System in Jadestone Energy (Australia) Pty Ltd’s (Jadestone) office and Stag Oilfield in the Carnarvon Basin, 60km offshore Western Australia.

Working closely with Jadestone, BASS installed five of modules—BASSnet Maintenance, Procurement, Safety Information Reporting (SAFIR), Document Manager, and Reviews & Improvement—on a fast-tracked project schedule that kicked-off in February 2017 and was successfully implemented on April and July respectively. The sixth module, Financial, was added-on by Jadestone in May and went into operations in November.

According to a BASS spokesperson, BASSnet provides a more intuitive and user-friendly single platform system and interface that helps Jadestone to manage and integrate its Asset Management, Safety, Procurement and Financials more efficiently.

This allows a more seamless and secure flow of data within the organization and between its office and stag oilfield through the use of a single database. This helps to minimize human error and prevent data duplication.

Jadestone Energy, formerly known as Mitra Energy, is engaged in exploration, appraisal and pre-development activities in South East Asia. It is BASS’ first customer to implement BASSnet on an oil platform. This successful implementation is a testament of BASSnet’s capability in serving the oil platform market and will prove to be a catalyst for future projects in the industry.

BASSnet Fleet Management System is a single platform and modular-based ERP software solution that allows its users the flexibility in implementing solutions that meet their immediate needs, with the option of adding other modules over time. Certified by five leading classification societies, it has been chosen by over 100 customers and implemented in over 2,000 vessels worldwide.