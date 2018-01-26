Capital and Liberty JV targets German shipping market

JANUARY 26, 2018 — Athens, Greece, headquartered Capital Ship Management Corp. and Leer, Germany, based Liberty One have established a joint venture under the name Capital Liberty Invest.

The joint venture commenced operations this month and is based out of the Liberty offices in Leer and headed by Liberty CEO, Dietrich Schulz.

"This Joint Venture will provide us with an expanded capability to offer a range of services to stakeholders in the German shipping market and across different shipping segments and sizes," said Schulz. "I am personally delighted to work with such an established shipping company as Capital Ship Management Corp., which enjoys an excellent reputation in global shipping markets."

"I am pleased to see Capital join forces with Liberty. I hold Mr. Schulz and his company in high esteem and I believe that through our joint venture, we will be able to provide quality ship management services and asset trading platforms to the German market and beyond," said Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., CEO Gerry Ventouris

The aim is to combine the forces, track record and reputation of Capital and Liberty to provide commercial and technical ship operating platforms across different shipping segments and sizes in the German shipping market. It will seek growth opportunities in the container segment, ranging from feeder to Post-Panamax vessels, as well as in the crude and product tanker, dry bulk and multi-purpose vessels (MPP) segments.

Capital Ship Management Corp. is a subsidiary of Evangelis Marinakis's Capital Maritime & Trading Corp. Capital and its affiliates currently operate a fleet of 74 vessels. The fleet under management includes the vessels of Nasdaq-listed Capital Product Partners L.P.

Liberty describes itself as a "one stop shop for the maritime industry" that combine ship management by Liberty Blue, experience in asset trading and a strong standing in the German shipping market.