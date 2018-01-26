Dellner Group expands through another acquisition

JANUARY 26, 2018 — In a bid to become the leading supplier of brakes and related power transmission products, Sweden’s Dellner Group, with its subsidiary Dellner Brakes, has signed an agreement to acquire German industrial braking manufacturer Pintsch Bubenzer.

This acquisition is being carried out in partnership with investment company Active Ownership Capital and comes just four months after Dellner Brakes acquired U.S. brake and clutch company Gummi USA.

With some 300 employees, Pintsch Bubenzer manufactures brakes for harbor container cranes. Dellner Brakes and Pintsch Bubenzer will continue to operate both brands from their existing global locations. Furthermore, the enlarged group plans to open several new offices worldwide over the next 12 months.

“This acquisition is a strategic decision and marks the start of a new era for our organization,” says Dellner Brakes CEO Marcus Aberg. “It will facilitate major global expansion for both companies and will also enable us to build the Dellner Brakes and Pintsch Bubenzer brands in the industrial market sector. This is the ideal match for us - Dellner Brakes is a key player in the marine braking market and, with Pintsch Bubenzer’s industrial prowess and leading position in the container cranes brake system market, our two companies complement each other perfectly. We certainly have an exciting future ahead.”

Both companies operate globally offering braking products for a range of applications including materials and container handling, industrial automation, ports and shipping, mining, wind energy, oil and gas. The companies share a strong focus on innovation, technological leadership, high quality products and customer service, and both offer custom solutions alongside their standard product ranges.

Dellner Brakes are pioneers of the stopping, turning, locking (STL) systems, including the patent pending all-electric version. Notable products from Pintsch Bubenzer include its new, patented BUEL electro hydraulic thruster.