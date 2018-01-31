New York unveils Offshore Wind Master Plan

JANUARY 31, 2018 — New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has now released the comprehensive New York State Offshore Wind Master Plan, which will guide the development of 2.4 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030, enough to power up to 1.2 million homes.

Governor Cuomo announced in his 2018 State of the State address that the state will issue solicitations in 2018 and in 2019 for a combined total of at least 800 megawatts of offshore wind power.

Specifically, the Master Plan:

Identifies the most favorable areas for potential offshore wind energy development (Area for Consideration)

Describes the economic and environmental benefits of offshore wind energy development

Addresses mechanisms to procure offshore wind energy at the lowest cost to ratepayers

Analyzes costs and cost-reduction pathways

Recommends measures to mitigate potential impacts of offshore wind energy development

Identifies infrastructure requirements and assesses existing facilities

Identifies workforce opportunities

Identifies a process to consider offshore wind procurement options

To launch the Governor's directive to procure at least 800 megawatts of offshore wind, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has filed an Offshore Wind Policy Options Paper with the New York State Public Service Commission.

In this paper, NYSERDA analyzes different options to contract for offshore wind projects in a cost-effective manner, which will drive timely project development.

Governor Cuomo has committed $15 million to NYSERDA for workforce training to ensure men and women receive the skills needed for all aspects of the offshore wind industry, and to develop port infrastructure.

NYSERDA says it will work with Empire State Development and other state agencies to determine the most promising offshore wind port infrastructure investments.

Download the Offshore Wind Policy Options Paper HERE