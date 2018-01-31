Master Marine delivers fleet boat to Waterfront Services

JANUARY 31, 2018 — Master Marine, Bayou La Batre, AL, has recently delivered the 67' x 28' M/V Tom Torretti, the second of four fleet boats with a maximum 7' 9" working draft that the shipyard is building for Waterfront Services of Cairo, IL.

The boat is powered by a pair of Laborde Products S6R2-Y3MPTAW Mitsubishi Tier III diesel marine engines. Delivering 803 HP at 1,400 RPM, they are coupled to Twin Disc MG 5321, 5:1 gears, E300 electronic controls and RW Fernstrum, Inc. keel coolers.

Electrical power is provided by two Laborde Products supplied Northern Lights M65C13.2S 65 kW Tier III electronic controlled generators with RW Fernstrum, Inc. keel coolers.

A pair of Sound Propeller Services, Inc. 70" X 48" X 7" 4-blade stainless steel propellers provides thrust through two J & S Machine Works Inc. 7" ABS Grade 2 propeller shafts with all Thordon Marine Industries Corporation bearings, Thorplas bushings and shaft seals.

Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics Inc. provided the steering system and a pair of Quincy F325 reciprocating air compressors.

Schuyler Maritime LLC provided 11" x 18" rubber fendering around the entire perimeter of the vessel along with the push knees, fleet deck with MMI installed weld caps between all fenders.

R.S. Price & Son, Inc. provided the vessel's Mitsubishi mini-split heat pump HVAC system on all interior spaces with Blakeney Marine providing all custom woodwork and interior finishes.

Donavon Marine provided the large aluminum Diamond SeaGlaze windows and Dales Welding and Fabricators, LLC supplied the aluminum exterior doors.

Dickson Marine Supply provided a pair of Wintech 40-ton deck winches and New World, Inc. provided all of the electronics and communications for the vessel.

All four boats in the series will be set up with capacity for 10,400 gallons of fuel, 4,359 gallons of potable water and 9,500 gallons of ballast water.