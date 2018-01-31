Danish pilotage agency opts for Saab dispatch solution

JANUARY 31, 2018 — DanPilot, the Danish state maritime pilotage provider, has awarded Saab a contract to implement a new marine pilot dispatch system based on Saab's PILOTCONTROL solution. It is scheduled to go live in Denmark in fourth quarter 2018.

DanPilot dispatches approximately 160 pilots to about 20,000 operations per year, servicing local port entries to Danish ports as well as transits between the Baltic Sea and North Sea.

DanPilot aims to maximize the productivity and cost-effectiveness of pilotage operations, while maintaining a high level of safety.

The Saab system will incorporate optimization and management of pilot boat services, ground transportation and pilot services, and provide a comprehensive rostering, planning and dispatch solution.

"We are very satisfied that we as DanPilot have chosen Saab as the supplier of their new pilotage management system, which is the key for efficient operations. By choosing PILOTCONTROL DanPilot will be well equipped and have flexibility to meet the new local market challenges in 2020 and the years ahead", says Steen Larsen, Head of Planning and Digitalization for DanPilot.

"This order represents a breakthrough in the European market," says Jessica Öberg, Senior Vice President and head of Saab's business area Industrial Products and Services. "The optimization and automation goals of DanPilot closely match the product roadmap for Saab's solutions for pilotages. We look forward to delivering a best-in-class solution to meet DanPilot's needs."