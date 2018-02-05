Erck Rickmers sells ship management and brokerage businesses

FEBRUARY 5, 2018 — Hamburg entrepreneur Erck Rickmers (53) has decided to sell his ship management and ship brokerage activities. Effective January 1, 2018, all shares in E.R. Schiffahrt GmbH & Cie. KG and shipbroker Harper Petersen & Co were acquired by Bremen-based Zeaborn Group, with all staff — approximately 200 employees ashore and 2,800 at sea — transfering to the Zeaborn Group.

Nils Aden, currently Chief Executive Officer of E.R. Schiffahrt, will be responsible for the enlarged ship management activities. Simon Aust will continue to be Chief Executive Officer of Harper Petersen. Hamburg will remain the headquarters of the combined companies.

"E.R. Schiffahrt and Harper Petersen are well managed and profitable businesses," said Rickmers. "The combined entity will have a critical size to operate successfully in the competitive global market place. Consolidation among German ship management companies has long been overdue, but is needed in light of future market requirements. Zeaborn is pursuing a dynamic growth strategy that offers its customers and employees promising prospects."

Selling its ship management and brokerage units does not mean that the Erck Rickmers Group is exiting shipping. With a total of 34 vessels under the E.R.-flag, fully owned or jointly financed with investors, the Group will retain a significant involvement in the maritime industry. Recently, the Erck Rickmers Group established a new company developing shipping investments for institutional investors under the name Blue Star Group.

The business interests of Erck Rickmers are managed by E.R. Capital Holding. The Group is led by Jochen Klösges as Chief Executive Officer.