Incat Crowther designed duo set to protect Philippines fisheries

FEBRUARY 7, 2018 — Two Incat Crowther designed 50 m multi-mission offshore vessels (MMOV) have successfully completed speed and endurance trials and will soon be at work for the Philippines Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), combating illegal fishing in Philippines waters.

Built by Manila shipyard Josefa Slipways, the all-steel sisterships, DA BFAR MMOV 5001, named BRP Lapu-Lapu, and DA BFAR MMOV 5002, named BRP Francisco Dagohoy are Bureau Veritas classed.

As well as enhancing law enforcement's capability to patrol and protect territorial waters, the vessels also have the flexibility to lead in disaster relief and/or rescue operations, as well as to serve as a platform for fisheries research.

Notable features of the all-steel vessels include large aft working deck accommodating a rescue craft launched from a deck crane as well as 9m RHIB interceptor craft deployed from a specially designed well with a transom door.

Ahead of the aft working deck, the main deck superstructure includes a large deck locker and an emergency generator compartment. Inside the expansive accommodation space is a large full-service galley with adjoining freezer and cold rooms, a medical clinic with adjacent lab and cold storage room, a spacious mess hall for the crew and a private mess hall for officers. A large conference room accommodating 36 people completes the efficiently arranged space.

Below deck and adjacent to the engine room, dedicated control and equipment storage rooms are provided. Ahead of these spaces, are accommodations for 42 personnel, followed by the bow thruster compartment and a stock room.

The mid deck house offers accommodations for officers and engineers as well as a private conference room with a capacity of 14 personnel.

The large pilothouse offers plenty of desk area for navigation and communication equipment. It also has sleeping quarters for two (2) pilots.

The vessels are each powered by two Mitsubishi S16R2-T2MPTK engines, coupled with Masson MM W18000 gearboxes and two fixed pitch propellers. Two Baudouin 6 W126S generators will service the vessel's primary electrical needs with a third unit provided for emergency services.

PRINCIPAL DIMENSIONS

Length Overall 165' 8" / 50.5 m

Length Waterline 57' 6" / 48.0 m

Beam Overall 29' 6" / 9.0 m

Draft (hull) 6' 5" / 2.0 m

Draft (prop or max) 10' 6" / 3.2 m

Depth 13' 1" / 4.0 m