BAE Jacksonville awarded CG 58 repair contract

FEBRUARY 9, 2017 — BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is being awarded a $9,613,062 firm fixed price contract for dry dock selected restricted availability repair work onboard USS Philippine Sea (CG 58). The contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $71,892,174.

The work consists of dry-docking, structural and tank repairs, propulsion system repairs, ventilation and auxiliary system repairs, temporary services, habitability preservations, structural preservations, ship alterations and miscellaneous repairs.

Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida, and is expected to be completed by March 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) in the amount of $9,613,062 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The contract was competitively procured with three proposals solicited via email under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite–quantity, multiple award contracts, with two offers received. Southeast Regional Maintenance Center, Mayport, Florida, is the contracting activity