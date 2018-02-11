BAE Hawaii awarded $22.7 million for USS Chafee SRA

FEBRUARY 11, 2018 — BAE Systems Hawaii Shipyards Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii, has been awarded a $22,744,115 modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-14-C-4412) for scheduled selected repair availability (SRA) on USS Chafee (DDG 90).

The scheduled SRA is an opportunity in the ship’s life cycle primarily to conduct repairs and alterations to systems that will update and improve the ship’s military and technical capabilities.

A focal point of the work is to perform main engine intake and uptake compartment structural repairs and topside preservation.

Work will be performed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by September 2018.

Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $22,744,115 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.