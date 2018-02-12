AkzoNobel to develop UV-LED based fouling prevention solution

FEBRUARY 12, 2018 — AkzoNobel is to develop a fouling prevention technology that uses ultraviolet light-emitting diodes (UV-LED). The pioneering solution – which uses underlying technology developed by Royal Philips – will be applied to underwater surfaces to eliminate fouling growth.

By teaming up AkzoNobel's surface protection and adhesion know-how with Royal Philips' capabilities and intellectual property in UV-LED lighting and electronics, the two companies aim to develop an economically viable solution for underwater fouling prevention.

The innovation will integrate UV light-emitting diodes in a protective coating scheme that will allow for the UV light to be emitted from the coating surface, providing the total prevention of biofouling accumulation on the surface of the protected area. AkzoNobel says that the biocide-free solution will provide groundbreaking performance and offer complete fouling prevention to the hulls of ships and boats. The total control of biofouling represents a substantial economic and environmental benefit, and when realized, the impact of this new technology on vessel owners and operators will be hugely significant.

"In our Sustainable Fouling Control initiative, we actively explore and develop alternatives to biocidal-based solutions," said Oscar Wezenbeek, Director of AkzoNobel Marine and Protective Coatings. "This development is a proof point of our continuous focus on delivering eco-friendly solutions to our customers."

"This unique project is fully aligned with AkzoNobel's continuous focus on innovation," said Klaas Kruithof, AkzoNobel's Chief Technology Officer. "In our quest to not only protect and color, but also functionalize surfaces, we actively look for complementary technologies and partners to innovate with. In this case, the combined capabilities and technology of Royal Philips and AkzoNobel will enable us to accelerate the realization of this transformative innovation, which we intend to initially market ourselves and consider licensing out to third parties for large-scale adoption."