DFDS orders two RoPax ferries for Baltic routes

FEBRUARY 12, 2018 — Denmark's DFDS A/S has ordered two 4,500 lane meter, 600 passenger RoPax vessels for deliveries in the first and third quarters of 2021,

Both ships are planned to be deployed on one of the routes connecting Lithuania with either Sweden or Germany.

"This investment reflects our commitment to and belief in a continued strong development in the Baltic region," says Niels Smedegaard, CEO. "The new ships will enable us to improve service levels for all our customers and improve the efficiency of the route network.

The two ships will be built by Guangzhou Shipyard International Co, Ltd. at its Nansha, China, shipyard.

The investment in the two ships totals around DKK 1.8 billion (about $296 million) to be paid during the period from ordering to delivery in 2021. Around 10% is being paid in connection with the ordering of the ships while more than half of the payment is due on delivery.

The ships are being built to the latest environmental standards, offering the lowest possible consumption and emissions. They will be fitted with exhaust gas scrubbers.