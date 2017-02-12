TUI Cruises set to order further vessel at Meyer Turku

Vessel will be built to same design as new Mein Schiff 1

FEBRUARY 12, 2017 — Germany's TUI Group is ordering a further vessel from shipbuilder Meyer Turku in Finland for delivery in 2023 to its TUI Cruises brand.

The agreement is still subject to financing, which is now being worked on with the banks and Finnvera, the official Finnish export credit agency.

TUI Group says the cruise business is one of the key elements of its growth roadmap.TUI Group's fleet currently comprises 15 cruise ships, operated by its subsidiaries TUI Cruises (a 50/50) joint venture with Royal Caribbean), Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and Marella Cruises.

This latest ship to be ordered from Meyer Turku will be named Mein Schiff 7, and will be built to the same design as TUI's new Mein Schiff 1 and Mein Schiff 2.

The new Mein Schiff 1 will be launched in May. The previous Mein Schiff 1 vessel will transfer to Marella Cruises' fleet as Marella Explorer. Marella Cruises is the former Thomson Cruises and a subsidiary of TUI UK & Ireland. In 2019, the new Mein Schiff 2 will be added to the TUI Cruises fleet. It is planned that the new Mein Schiff 2 will replace the current Mein Schiff 2. In addition, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises will expand its fleet next year. In spring and autumn 2019, it will launch the two luxury expedition vessels Hanseatic Nature and Hanseatic Inspiration.