Canal Barge to retrofit further vessel with Becker Flap Rudder system

FEBRUARY 13, 2017 — The U.S. office of Hamburg headquartered Becker Marine Systems has won a further Becker Flap Rudder retrofit order from Canal Barge Company, Inc.

Founded in 1933, Canal Barge Company is a family-owned, independent marine transportation company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The vessel to receive this latest retrofit is the 140-foot Eugenie P. Jones, built in 1975 by the Dravo Corporation shipyard in Pittsburgh, PA. She is a sister vessel to the Susan L. Stall which has been successfully running the Becker Flap Rudders since June of 2014. Canal Barge Company also has one more set of Becker Flap Rudders on order for a third sister boat. That vessel, the Merrick Jones, will be outfitted with the system in the first quarter of 2019.

Becker Flap Rudders have been helping U.S. towboat customers to improve fuel efficiency, maneuverability and saving them time on their long hauls since its introduction to the inland market in 2010. The increased maneuverability realized from the Becker Flap Rudders is particularly advantageous for these long-haul vessels traveling up and down the winding and narrow Mississippi River.