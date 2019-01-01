MME Group solutions picked to protect MV Werften cruise ships

EBRUARY 14, 2018 — Ridderkerk, Netherlands, based MME Group has secured orders for solutions that protect the newest generation of luxury cruise vessels built by German shipbuilder MV Werften against corrosion and marine growth.

The shipyard's Global Class and Endeavor Class vessels will each be outfitted with MME Group] systems.

Recently, MME Group inked a deal for the design, supply and commissioning of sacrificial anodes (SA), impressed current cathodic protection (ICCP) and Impressed current anti-fouling (ICAF) systems for the Endeavor Class luxury expedition yacht (yard number 124) that that the yard is building for Crystal Cruises.

In August last year MV Werften awarded MME contracts with compable scope for the 340m Global Class 1 and 2 (yard numbers 125 & 126) ships it is building Star Cruises.

The shipyard, Star Cruises and Crystal cruises are all subsidiaries of Genting Hong Kong.

"In close cooperation with the owner, MV Werften chose MME Group as supplier for these innovative projects. The technical solutions, the long list of references and the price convinced," said a team leader in the shipyard's purchasing department".

"MME Group has broad experience in protecting all vessel types against corrosion and marine growth. Cruise ships are no exception," said Eric Bouman, Sales Manager for MME Group's Cathodic Protection & MGPS Division. "We see these deals as a natural next step in this market, where long term safety and ROI of the vessels are crucial."