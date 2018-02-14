PODCAST: Offshore wind: Which way is the wind blowing?

FEBRUARY 14, 2018 — While offshore wind energy has grown rapidly in Europe, it has been slow to take hold in the U.S. But a favorable breeze may be picking up as states such as New York, New Jersey, and others on the U.S. East Coast have recently launched initiatives to develop and procure offshore wind energy on the Outer Continental Shelf.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, for instance, unveiled a comprehensive New York State Offshore Wind Master Plan, last month, which seeks to guide the development of 2.3 GW of offshore wind by 2030, while recently appointed New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an Executive Order to kick start the state’s Offshore Wind Economic Development Act.

Marine Log recently sat down with Joan Bondareff, of Counsel, Blank Rome, LLP, to discuss the state of offshore wind development in the U.S. Joan, whose practice includes supporting her clients in the areas of marine transportation, environmental, and regulatory compliance, as well as legislative issues, is also Chair of the Virginia Offshore Wind Development Authority. Joan was recently the guest speaker at the Maritime Luncheon at India House, a lunch and learn event jointly produced by Marine Log and India House. You can listen to our podcast interview with Joan by clicking below.