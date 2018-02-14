P&R Water Taxi uses cloud-based solution for maintenance

FEBRUARY 14, 2018 —P&R Water Taxi, LLC, a Honolulu-based operator of tugs, utility boats, crewboats, and offshore support vessels, has signed a contract with MobileOps, Inc., Woodinville, WA, to use the MobileOps Platform across its fleet to bolster its safety, maintenance, and regulatory initiatives.

Steve Morita, Vice President at P&R Water Taxi, said the overall crew response to the new cloud-based platform has been “overwhelmingly positive.” He says, “The intuitive nature of the program is easy for our employees to use and has created collaborative management-crew dynamics, which we feel will pay for the program many times over.”

According to Michael Armfield, Chief Technology Officer at MobileOps, the MobileOps Platform is a cloud-based subscription solution that includes both a Web Application and an online-capable iPad application called Voyager. “Companies are choosing MobileOps because it's incredibly easy to use,” says Armfield, “cost effective, and is backed by great customer service.”

