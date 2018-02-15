Pearl Seas sets sail for Cuba

FEBRUARY 15, 2018 — American-based cruise line Pearl Seas Cruises sailed its 210-passenger Pearl Mist from Ft. Lauderdale, FL, to Cuba on February 8 to kick off the 2018 cruise season. The 11-night Cuba Cultural Voyages are scheduled this spring, and resume November through December 2018. All cruises are round-trip from Ft. Lauderdale.

Pearl Seas Cruises is one of the only lines that circumnavigates Cuba and offers two days to enjoy historic Havana. The 11-night Cuba Cultural Voyage stops in Havana, Cienfuegos, Trinidad, Casilda, El Cobre, and Santiago de Cuba. Guests on the MarshallIslands-flagged Pearl Mist experience an all-inclusive cruise with onboard lectures and experts, guided shore excursions, excellent cuisine, cocktails every evening, and beer and wine served with lunch and dinner.

Pearl Mist’s 11-night Cuba Cultural Voyage follows a “people-to-people” cultural exchange program during which guests engage directly with the warm Cuban people at each port along their cruise. Pearl Mist passengers have the opportunity to meet local musicians, historians, and artists; experience Havana in a classic American car; enjoy a pottery demonstration in Trinidad; and take a guided excursion in Cojimar, the fishing village that inspired Ernest Hemingway’s famous novel The Old Man and the Sea.

Pearl Seas Cruises’ 11-night Cuba Cultural Voyage is truly a “bucket-list” experience. One-night complimentary pre-cruise hotel packages, including transportation to the ship, are currently available on new bookings for the spring and fall Cuba sailings and savings of up to $3000.00 per stateroom are currently available on select 2018 sailings.