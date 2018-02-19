Ed Dudson takes helm at Incat Crowther U.K.

FEBRUARY 19, 2018 — Incat Crowther has confirmed Ed Dudson as Managing Director of its U.K. business and as a board member contributing to the company's overall business direction.

Incat Crowther says that with more than twenty five years of experience in the design and construction of high performance vessels including fast ferries, wind farm vessels, offshore vessels and patrol boats, Dudson's capability, reputation and integrity are a natural addition to the Incat Crowther brand.

Incat Crowther has design offices in Australia, the U.S. and the U.K,, each capable of responding to client's needs within the context of the regional market.

Currently, Incat Crowther has more the 500 vessels in operation globally.

With a large portfolio of vessels delivered and market-leading technology, Incat Crowther is able to offer proven designs in tight timescales. .

"Incat Crowther's mission is to deliver the best technical and commercial solutions and service to our shipyard and operating partners. Ed's decision to join our firm is significant to this goal as only the best people working together can serve our partners in this way" says Brett Crowther, CEO of the group.

"I have a great deal to contribute to this exciting and vibrant industry, Incat Crowther is the best in the business. I look forward to growing new and existing relationships in the market I am so passionate about" says Ed Dudson.