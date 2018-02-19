Detyens awarded $16.4 million Military Sealift Command contract

FEBRUARY 19, 2018 — Detyens Shipyards Inc., North Charleston, South Carolina, is being awarded a $16,418,40 contract for a 75 calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and drydocking of USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5).

Work will include clean and gas-free tanks, voids, cofferdams and spaces, propulsion motor and cooler, main generator maintenance and cleaning, high voltage switchboard and emergency switchboard cleaning, five year main engine flex hose replacement, drydocking and undocking, propeller shaft and stern tube inspect, freshwater (closed loop) stern tube lubrication, underwater hull cleaning and painting, freeboard cleaning and painting, sea valve replacements, renew flight deck nonskid, and reverse osmosis unit sea-chest installation.

Work will be performed in North Charleston, South Carolina, will begin March 19, 2018 and is expected to be completed by June 1, 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $16,418,401 are being obligated at the time of award.

Funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received.

The U. S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.