OSK provides concept design for world's largest RoPax ferries

The official signing ceremony took place at CSSC headquarters in Beijing. The event was attended by: CSSC Chairman Dong Qiang; MSC Group and GNC Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago; Onorato Armatori owner Achille Onorato; GNV CEO Matteo Catani; GSI Chairman Han Guangde; and CSTC General Manager Li Hongtao

FEBRUARY 20, 2018 — Danish naval architectural specialist OSK-ShipTech has provided the concept design for the four largest ferries thus far ordered.

The RoPax cruise ferries are 229.5 m long and 32 m wide. Each wil have a capacity of 3,765 lane meters and 536 cabins with room for 2,500 passengers in total. The engines will be LNG ready.

"This is in any possible way a significant order in the current RoPax market. The fact that OSK-ShipTech is on board a contract of this size is something we are very proud of and goes to show that we are now amongst the few designers globally who are relevant when it comes to the world's largest design projects," says Jacob Thygesen, CEO of OSK Group.

The vessels have been ordered at China's Guangzhou Shipyard International (part of CSSC) by MSC Group and Onorato Armatori. MSC's GNV subsidiary in Genoa, Italy, take delivery of the first and third vessels. Onorato Armatori will take the second and fourth. Both companies have options for an additional two vessels each. The first vessel will enter service in 2020.

OSK says the project is the result of longstanding cooperation between itself, the shipbuilder and the owners.

"Our two largest clients are now doing business together, so to us, this is a dream-scenario, where we are appointed designers on the basis of earlier projects and long-term successful cooperation with all parties. This is such a significant project, and this order is a fantastic opportunity to bring our competencies, the yard's strength and the owners' joint pool of many years' of experience into play," says CCO of OSK Group, Anders Ørgård.