Podcast: In a digital age, connectivity is more important than ever

FEBRUARY 20, 2018 — Shipping is being transformed by disruptive technology. Increasing automation and digitalization are turning the traditional shipping model on its head. In the age of big data and the Internet of Things, it’s more important than ever to have reliable, high-speed connectivity onboard for the home office and your crew. Choosing the right communications partner is critical.

Marine Log recently sat down with Martin Kits van Heyningen, Chief Executive Officer of KVH, to discuss disruption in the shipping industry and to talk about the company’s new Connectivity as a Service and how it is changing the way operators think about managing their ships’ communications.

Last year, KVH rolled out an innovative pricing model to the maritime communications market, offering its TracPhone V7-HTS antenna equipment and its AgilePlans subscription-based Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The idea is now gaining traction with customers. As we recently reported, German ship manager E.R. Schiffahrt, Hamburg, selected KVH’s TracPhone V7-HTS antenna equipment and the AgilePlans subscription-based CaaS program to bring fast, global connectivity to its container and dry bulk vessels. Installations for the first 11 vessels have begun, with plans for a total of up to 60 vessels throughout 2018.

The AgilePlans program provides equipment and airtime for one monthly airtime fee, with no commitment; installation at select ports and maintenance costs are included. KVH, a mobile tech innovator, designed the TracPhone V7-HTS for the mini-VSAT Broadband network, which recently added high throughout satellite (HTS) capacity. The 60-cm TracPhone V7-HTS provides download speeds of up to 10 Mbps and upload speeds of 3 Mbps, enabling vessels to benefit from marine applications designed to improve operational efficiency.

You can listen to our interview with Martin Kits van Heyningen by clicking the arrow below.