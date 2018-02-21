Conrad Shipyard delivers first of three Vane Brothers ATB tugs

The Assateague alongside at the builder's Orange, Texas, shipyard

FEBRUARY 21, 2018 — Baltimore, MD, headquartered Vane Brothers Company has taken delivery of the first of three new ATB tugs from Conrad Shipyard's Orange, Texas, yard.

The first tug is the Assateague, the other two boats will be the Chincoteague and the Wachapreague.

Designed by Greg Castleman of Castleman Marine, based in Channelview, Texas, each 110-foot by 38-foot tug is being mated to an 80,000-barrel barge designed by ç and being built by Conrad Shipyard's, Amelia, LA. These barges measure 405 feet by 74 feet.

Each ATB unit utilizes a Beacon Finland JAK 700 tug/barge coupling system.

Crew access to the barges is facilitated by a Schoelhorn-Albrecht custom gangway. Coastal Marine Equipment of Gulfport. MS is supplying deck capstans on the tugs.

One of the Assateague's two 2200 horsepower each Cummins QSK60-M engines, with Reintjes WAF 873 reduction gear



Propulsion power is provided by a pair of Cummins QSK60M, Tier 3 engines, each rated at 2,200 HP, and coupled to Reintjes WAF 873 gears with 7.087:1 reduction turning 102-inch 4-bladed bronze propellers mounted on 9.5-inch shafts.

Each vessel has two Cummins QSB7-DM-powered 125 kW generators provide electrical power and a Cummins powered 60 kW emergency generator.



The tugs have accommodations for up to ten crew members.

They will be classed ABS-A1 TUG, AMS, ABCU.

The Assateague with her 80,000-barrel, 405 by 74-foot, barge Double Skin 801