WinGD authorizes two global service providers

FEBRUARY 22, 2018 — Winterthur Gas & Diesel (WinGD) reports that it recently signed agreements with Wärtsilä Services and CSSC Marine Service Co. Ltd. (CMS) as Authorized Global Service Providers.

With these new agreements, valid from January 1. 2018, both providers can now offer support for all two-stroke engine brands from Winterthur Gas & Diesel, namely WinGD, Wärtsilä and Sulzer. The support includes delivery of spare parts, provision of service engineers, reconditioning and overhaul work on components, training, upgrade solutions and maintenance agreements.

The rights of the Licensed Engine Manufacturers, to provide services to their engines, remain unaffected by these new global service agreements. WinGD's warranty and customer support will continue while these new agreements allow for normal scheduled and preventative maintenance or long term service agreements to now be provided by Wärtsilä and CMS.

"We are very glad to have signed an agreement with these two partners, Wärtsilä Services and CSSC Marine Service," said Dr Rudolf Holtbecker, Director Operations, WinGD. "It was important to us that Wärtsilä Services remained a key partner. Having been the sole global service provider for many years, they have an extensive global footprint with a full-service solutions portfolio in the lifecycle support for two-stroke engines. CSSC Marine Service, a new company in the two-stroke engines service market, provides additional customer choice and the opportunity to diversify the offered services meeting a larger variety of customer needs."