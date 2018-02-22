Wärtsilä expands maintenance agreement with TMS Cardiff Gas

FEBRUARY 22, 2018 — Wärtsilä has signed a five year maintenance agreement Athens based ship management company TMS Cardiff Gas Ltd. that expands on an earlier Technical Management Agreement signed 2014.

Under the recently signed maintenance agreement, Wärtsilä ensures the maintenance predictability of the operation of four TFDE ((tri-fuel diesel electric) LNG carriers. The scope of Wärtsilä's services now includes, among others, Eniram's data collection platform and advanced data analytics that enables TMS Cardiff Gas to save costs and maximize overall profitability while cutting its emissions.

Wärtsilä's Dynamic Maintenance planning, in combination with Eniram's Vessel digital performance management system, provides TMS Cardiff Gas with a comprehensive view of each vessel's performance, efficiency, and improvement possibilities.

Under the agreement, Wärtsilä provides all necessary spare parts for the maintenance of the vessels as well as field service resources for scheduled maintenance that has been planned according to the actual running hours of the engines. Remote support service guarantees that the vessels' crews have access to Wärtsilä's support team around the clock, which facilitates troubleshooting on the spot and also minimizes service visits on board.

"Our vision is to be one of the world's leading LNG and LPG operators with the highest standards of excellence in terms of performance, reliability, and safety. The maintenance and upgrade service needs of the tri-fuel main generator engines on our LNG Carriers are technically advanced and require detailed planning with a professional partner to ensure the engines' reliable performance and the vessels' operability. Through our five-year partnership with Wärtsilä and Eniram, we are confident that our fleet will continue to be our customers' premium choice," says George Kourelis, General Manager of TMS Cardiff Gas.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with TMS Cardiff Gas. Wärtsilä's solid experience in gas technologies, combined with Eniram's expertise in digital performance management solutions, allows TMS Cardiff Gas to maximize the efficiency of its engines and optimize its operations," says Yiannis Christopoulos, Director Services Unit Greece & Cyprus.