Thome adds waste management to performance monitoring software

FEBRUARY 23, 2018 — Gurgaon, India, based maritime software specialist Orion Marine Concepts reports that Thome Ship Management, Singapore, has successfully integrated and implemented the waste management module of its software on its entire fleet of 210 vessels.

This module of Orion's fleet performance monitoring software (NAU Ver. 2.0) is a comprehensive tool for monitoring and control of waste (oil and bilge) generation and disposal onboard ships. The system alerts the managers of any potential issues related to the fuel in use, machinery leakages and equipment capability of handling the disposals and notifies the management and environment compliance team of any discrepancies.

.

Thome VP and Head of Compliance Capt. Atul Vatsa, said: "The marine industry has been an essential part of modern society, and waste generation is an inevitable part of shipping. We, at Thome, feel morally responsible to ensure the strict compliance towards the rules and the regulations regarding compliance which benefits the environment. Therefore, we have been proactive in creating, testing and implementing this cost-effective strategy for waste management within the NAU ver. 2.0. With this software, we are notified of the situation onboard our vessels each day, helping us achieve a standardized and effective waste management practice across our fleet."

Mr. Rajiv Malhotra, Technical Manager/ Alternate DPA, said:

"Thome Ship Management realizes the ever-growing need for close monitoring and control of the waste generated on board, to ensure environmentally sound and economical operations. To address this need, we enhanced our noon reporting and performance monitoring software NAU, by adding a module. This additional feature lets us track the daily waste generation on board, and alerts us to any abnormalities. We see it as a potent tool to evaluate the efficiency of waste management and improve on it through monitoring performance parameters which can be configured as required."