MME names Blansjaar GM of Cathodic Protection & MGPS Division

FEBRUARY 26, 2018 — Ridderkerk, Netherlands, based MME Group has appointed Martijn Blansjaar as General Manager for its Cathodic Protection and MGPS Division.

Blansjaar has nearly 20 years of experience in operations and change management in electrotechnical businesses in the marine and offshore industry. In his last position, he supervised the reorganization of the Romanian branch office of the Dutch supplier of electrotechnical services and systems Eekels Technology B.V.



As General Manager at MME Group's Cathodic Protection & MGPS Division, Blansjaar will focus on optimization of business processes and project management.

The division engineers, produces and services sacrificial anodes, impressed current cathodic protection (ICCP) and impressed current anti-fouling (ICAF/MGPS) systems. Corrosion engineering and consultancy are also important activities

"MME Group is active in markets that are highly demanding but at the same time hold great potential," he says. "My personal challenge is to make sure this Division is able to meet the future demand in global growth markets like offshore wind."



"In the few weeks he has been aboard, Martijn has shown an outstanding ability to analyze the internal and external environment and identify opportunities for improvement of efficiency," says MME Group's Director, Conrad Talbot. "We're positive about what we can jointly achieve."