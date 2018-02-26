Vard Marine design chosen for new South African survey vessel

FEBRUARY 26, 2018 — Durban-based Southern African Shipyards (SAS) has been being selected for the design and construction of the South African Navy's new hydrographic survey vessel, which will replace the SAS Protea.

The winning bid is based on Vard Marine's VARD 9 105 science vessel concept, a well-proven design that has been specifically tailored to South Africa's unique requirements and designed to incorporate the latest hydrographic and oceanographic sensor suite.

Vard Marine has now been contracted to complete the Basic Design and support the shipbuilder through detailed design and construction of the VARD 9 105 science vessel.

The vessel configuration results in a PC7 ice strengthened vessel of 95 m in length with approximately 7,800 kW propulsion power, a shafted controllable pitch propeller, and a maximum speed of 18 knots.

The vessel has a 10,000 nm range with 44 days endurance; and will be manned by a total crew of 120 persons comprising ships' crew and scientists.

The VARD 9 105 is an evolution from the Vard Marine designed hydrographic survey vessels HMS Echo and HMS Enterprise successfully delivered in 2002 to the U.K. Royal Navy.