Vane Brothers Company takes delivery of ATB tank barge

FEBRUARY 26, 2018 — Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) reports that the Vane Brothers Company has taken delivery of a BHGI designed 403' x 74' x 32', 80,000 BBL double hull ATB oil tank barge.

In 2015, BHGI was contracted by Conrad Shipyard to develop the design based on a previous proven hull design that BHGI had completed for Conrad.

The construction of the barge took place at the Conrad Deepwater South shipyard in Amelia, Louisiana and it is certificated by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) for unlimited oceans-unmanned service.

The barge is the first of three sister hulls to be delivered to Vane Brothers Company.

It is equipped with a complete loading and discharging system in 10 tank compartments and includes a 10 MMBTU cargo thermal heating system.

A thermal stress analysis, in accordance with ABS requirements, was developed to ensure hull structural stresses were acceptable.

DS 801 ATB Double Hull Oil Barge:

Dimensions: 403'x 74'x 32'

Capacity: 80,000 BBL

Bow Thruster: (1) OmniTHRUSTER Model HT600

Generators: Three (3) each John Deere, 6135AFM85, 3ph, 60Hz, 294kW

One (1) each John Deere, Model 4045, 480V, 3ph, 60Hz, 99kW @ 1800rpm @ 1800rpm

Cargo Heaters: Two (2) Vapor Power, Model ONC-5937-AHK-50, 5 MMBTU/unit

Classification: ABS +A1, Unmanned, Unrestricted Oceans Service