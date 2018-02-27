Carnival orders third LNG fueled cruise ship for AIDA

FEBRUARY 27, 2018 — Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), has signed a shipbuilding contract for a third next-generation cruise ship for its German market AIDA Cruises brand.

Scheduled for delivery in 2023, the new 180,000-ton ship, being built by Meyer Werft GmbH at its shipyard in Papenburg, will have an estimated 2,700 staterooms,

The ship will operate entirely on LNG fuel, both at sea and in port.

With this latest vessel, AIDA Cruises now has a total of three LNG fueled ships on order. The first of these, AIDAnova, is scheduled to join the AIDA Cruises' fleet in December and will be the world's first cruise ship to be fully powered by LNG. The second ship of this series will be christened in the spring of 2021.

The three next-generation LNG ships for AIDA Cruises are part of Carnival Corporation's ongoing fleet enhancement strategy with 20 new ships scheduled for delivery between 2018 and 2023.

In total, Carnival Corporation has agreements in place with Meyer Werft and Meyer Turku, in Finland, to build nine LNG fueled cruise ships for four of its nine cruise brands with delivery dates between 2018 and 2023 – three for AIDA Cruises with expected delivery dates between 2018 and 2023, two for Costa Cruises with expected delivery dates in 2019 and 2021, two for P&O Cruises U.K. with expected delivery dates in 2020 and 2022 and two for Carnival Cruise Line with expected delivery dates in 2020 and 2022.